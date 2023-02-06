Intel Corporation (INTC) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) is 14.72% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.59 and a high of $52.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The INTC stock was last observed hovering at around $30.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.62% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 40 analysts, but current levels are -78.35% lower than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.32, the stock is 3.67% and 6.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 57.52 million and changing 0.43% at the moment leaves the stock -9.94% off its SMA200. INTC registered -38.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.97%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 9.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.58%, and is 7.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.58% over the week and 3.39% over the month.

Intel Corporation (INTC) has around 131900 employees, a market worth around $124.90B and $63.05B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.54 and Fwd P/E is 16.11. Profit margin for the company is 12.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.30% and -42.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.50%).

Intel Corporation (INTC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Intel Corporation (INTC) is a “Hold”. 40 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 25 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 8 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Intel Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -60.00% this year.

Intel Corporation (INTC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 4.14B, and float is at 4.13B with Short Float at 1.54%.

Intel Corporation (INTC) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at Intel Corporation (INTC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Zinsner David,the company’sEVP, CFO. SEC filings show that Zinsner David bought 7,250 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 31 at a price of $27.75 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 71339.0 shares.

Intel Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 31 that GELSINGER PATRICK P (CEO) bought a total of 9,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 31 and was made at $27.83 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9000.0 shares of the INTC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 30, Zinsner David (EVP, CFO) acquired 1,800 shares at an average price of $27.89 for $50202.0. The insider now directly holds 17,450 shares of Intel Corporation (INTC).

Intel Corporation (INTC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is trading -16.41% down over the past 12 months. Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is -0.96% down on the 1-year trading charts.