iQIYI Inc. (IQ) – The 78.77% Upside Potential Remains

iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) is 39.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.65 and a high of $7.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IQ stock was last observed hovering at around $7.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $34.90 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.34% off the consensus price target high of $69.48 offered by analysts, but current levels are 63.06% higher than the price target low of $20.06 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.41, the stock is 18.83% and 55.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.3 million and changing -1.85% at the moment leaves the stock 95.91% off its SMA200. IQ registered 78.55% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 90.00%.

The stock witnessed a 19.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 246.26%, and is 18.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.75% over the week and 9.25% over the month.

iQIYI Inc. (IQ) has around 5856 employees, a market worth around $6.53B and $4.28B in sales. Fwd P/E is 41.17. Profit margin for the company is -7.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 349.09% and -5.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-20.10%).

iQIYI Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 18.40% this year.

iQIYI Inc. (IQ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 868.85M, and float is at 417.15M with Short Float at 11.88%.

iQIYI Inc. (IQ): Who are the competitors?

Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) is -30.33% down on the 1-year trading charts.