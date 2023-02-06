Is AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) a good stock to buy now?

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) is 15.56% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.30 and a high of $14.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AGNC stock was last observed hovering at around $12.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18%.

Currently trading at $11.96, the stock is 5.32% and 12.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.55 million and changing -1.48% at the moment leaves the stock 10.17% off its SMA200. AGNC registered -17.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.84%.

The stock witnessed a 12.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 46.57%, and is 2.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.80% over the week and 2.04% over the month.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) has around 50 employees, a market worth around $6.98B and -$1116.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 5.48. Distance from 52-week low is 63.84% and -18.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.30%).

AGNC Investment Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 286.60% this year.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 574.60M, and float is at 571.60M with Short Float at 6.37%.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kain Gary D,the company’sDirector, Executive Chair. SEC filings show that Kain Gary D sold 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 11 at a price of $14.10 per share for a total of $2.82 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.67 million shares.

AGNC Investment Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 11 that Kain Gary D (Director, Executive Chair) sold a total of 400,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 11 and was made at $14.10 per share for $5.64 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.07 million shares of the AGNC stock.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) that is trading -23.49% down over the past 12 months and Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) that is -13.16% lower over the same period. Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) is -10.16% down on the 1-year trading charts.