JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) up 5.21% since start of the year

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is 5.21% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $101.28 and a high of $159.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The JPM stock was last observed hovering at around $138.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.15%.

Currently trading at $141.09, the stock is 1.82% and 4.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.49 million and changing 1.55% at the moment leaves the stock 14.69% off its SMA200. JPM registered -5.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.57%.

The stock witnessed a 3.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.12%, and is 0.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.80% over the week and 2.03% over the month.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) has around 288474 employees, a market worth around $407.54B and $92.81B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.67 and Fwd P/E is 10.50. Profit margin for the company is 40.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.31% and -11.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.30%).

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 73.10% this year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.96B, and float is at 2.91B with Short Float at 0.65%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HOBSON MELLODY L,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that HOBSON MELLODY L bought 375 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 19 at a price of $134.53 per share for a total of $50448.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 22040.0 shares.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 17 that Erdoes Mary E. (CEO Asset & Wealth Management) sold a total of 10,340 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 17 and was made at $140.29 per share for $1.45 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.54 million shares of the JPM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 17, Friedman Stacey (General Counsel) disposed off 23,148 shares at an average price of $140.31 for $3.25 million. The insider now directly holds 48,311 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM).

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM): Who are the competitors?

The company's main competitors (and peers) include Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is -22.31% lower over the same period. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -14.93% down on the 1-year trading charts.