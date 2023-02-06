Morgan Stanley (MS) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is 16.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $72.05 and a high of $109.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MS stock was last observed hovering at around $99.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22% off its average median price target of $102.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.46% off the consensus price target high of $125.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -18.37% lower than the price target low of $84.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $99.43, the stock is 5.89% and 9.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.94 million and changing 0.22% at the moment leaves the stock 17.26% off its SMA200. MS registered -4.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.48%.

The stock witnessed a 14.75% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.85%, and is 2.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.03% over the week and 2.49% over the month.

Morgan Stanley (MS) has around 82000 employees, a market worth around $166.18B and $65.94B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.21 and Fwd P/E is 12.09. Profit margin for the company is 19.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.00% and -9.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.00%).

Morgan Stanley (MS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Morgan Stanley (MS) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 24.20% this year.

Morgan Stanley (MS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.67B, and float is at 1.31B with Short Float at 1.27%.

Morgan Stanley (MS) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Morgan Stanley (MS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SIMKOWITZ DANIEL A,the company’sHead of Investment Management. SEC filings show that SIMKOWITZ DANIEL A sold 8,077 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 31 at a price of $96.54 per share for a total of $0.78 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.32 million shares.

Morgan Stanley disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 30 that SIMKOWITZ DANIEL A (Head of Investment Management) sold a total of 15,133 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 30 and was made at $96.20 per share for $1.46 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.32 million shares of the MS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 25, DARLING ALISTAIR (Director) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $94.70 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 34,465 shares of Morgan Stanley (MS).

Morgan Stanley (MS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading -5.90% down over the past 12 months and Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) that is -14.93% lower over the same period. The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) is -12.55% down on the 1-year trading charts.