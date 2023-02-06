New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) Is Up 17.21% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) is 17.21% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.17 and a high of $11.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NYCB stock was last observed hovering at around $10.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.33% off its average median price target of $10.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.0% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -12.0% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.08, the stock is 4.96% and 10.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.98 million and changing -3.17% at the moment leaves the stock 7.23% off its SMA200. NYCB registered -12.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.33%.

The stock witnessed a 15.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.26%, and is 2.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.26% over the week and 2.65% over the month.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) has around 2815 employees, a market worth around $7.09B and $1.74B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.03 and Fwd P/E is 8.24. Profit margin for the company is 33.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.37% and -15.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.90%).

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 37.40% this year.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 681.22M, and float is at 671.25M with Short Float at 1.92%.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Lux Marshall,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Lux Marshall bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 03 at a price of $10.05 per share for a total of $50275.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 17000.0 shares.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 19 that Rosenfeld Ronald A. (Director) sold a total of 138,199 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 19 and was made at $8.74 per share for $1.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12320.0 shares of the NYCB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 06, Lux Marshall (Director) acquired 6,000 shares at an average price of $8.53 for $51180.0. The insider now directly holds 12,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB).

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) that is trading 5.72% up over the past 12 months. TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) is 11.24% up on the 1-year trading charts.