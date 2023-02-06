Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) is -2.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.56 and a high of $77.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OXY stock was last observed hovering at around $62.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.23%.

Currently trading at $61.24, the stock is -5.42% and -5.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 17.81 million and changing -1.97% at the moment leaves the stock -5.55% off its SMA200. OXY registered 54.57% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.58%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 0.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.87%, and is -7.97% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.26% over the week and 3.35% over the month.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) has around 11678 employees, a market worth around $56.78B and $36.47B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.07 and Fwd P/E is 8.99. Profit margin for the company is 33.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 63.07% and -20.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.60%).

Occidental Petroleum Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 113.30% this year.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 922.00M, and float is at 908.11M with Short Float at 5.79%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC bought 1,737,316 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 28 at a price of $60.71 per share for a total of $105.48 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 194.35 million shares.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 27 that BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC (10% Owner) bought a total of 2,705,798 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 27 and was made at $58.29 per share for $157.71 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 192.61 million shares of the OXY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 26, BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC (10% Owner) acquired 1,542,076 shares at an average price of $57.91 for $89.3 million. The insider now directly holds 189,908,536 shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY).

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chevron Corporation (CVX) that is trading 25.14% up over the past 12 months and EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) that is 15.60% higher over the same period. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) is 7.37% up on the 1-year trading charts.