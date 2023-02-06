Positives for Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) as stock gains in recent trading

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) is 123.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.92 and a high of $11.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OPEN stock was last observed hovering at around $2.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.2% off its average median price target of $3.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 80.08% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -159.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.59, the stock is 52.08% and 68.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 27.53 million and changing -7.17% at the moment leaves the stock -35.01% off its SMA200. OPEN registered -74.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.89%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 117.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.10%, and is 27.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.95% over the week and 13.76% over the month.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) has around 2816 employees, a market worth around $1.77B and $16.53B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -6.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 182.44% and -77.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.10%).

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -138.80% this year.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 629.53M, and float is at 537.71M with Short Float at 16.71%.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 38 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wu Eric Chung-Wei,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Wu Eric Chung-Wei sold 411,216 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $3.01 per share for a total of $1.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30.83 million shares.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 02 that Morillo Daniel (Chief Investment Officer) sold a total of 182,377 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 02 and was made at $2.85 per share for $0.52 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.38 million shares of the OPEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 18, Schwartz Christina () disposed off 4,647 shares at an average price of $1.64 for $7625.0. The insider now directly holds 798,703 shares of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN).