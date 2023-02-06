Positives for Snap Inc. (SNAP) as stock gains in recent trading

Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) is 22.91% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.33 and a high of $41.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SNAP stock was last observed hovering at around $11.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.4% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.17% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 42 analysts, but current levels are -57.14% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.00, the stock is 9.77% and 14.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 44.66 million and changing -3.51% at the moment leaves the stock -15.61% off its SMA200. SNAP registered -65.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 7.32%.

The stock witnessed a 18.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.30%, and is 0.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.37% over the week and 5.60% over the month.

Snap Inc. (SNAP) has around 5288 employees, a market worth around $17.94B and $4.60B in sales. Fwd P/E is 28.72. Profit margin for the company is -31.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 50.07% and -73.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-22.50%).

Snap Inc. (SNAP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Snap Inc. (SNAP) is a “Hold”. 42 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 33 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Snap Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/25/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -184.00% this year.

Snap Inc. (SNAP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.57B, and float is at 1.22B with Short Float at 4.72%.

Snap Inc. (SNAP) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at Snap Inc. (SNAP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 35 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Andersen Derek,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Andersen Derek sold 451 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 17 at a price of $9.49 per share for a total of $4282.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.11 million shares.

Snap Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 16 that Andersen Derek (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 57,281 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 16 and was made at $8.47 per share for $0.48 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.11 million shares of the SNAP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 16, Morrow Rebecca (CAO and Controller) disposed off 1,901 shares at an average price of $8.47 for $16096.0. The insider now directly holds 265,962 shares of Snap Inc. (SNAP).

Snap Inc. (SNAP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The RealReal Inc. (REAL) that is trading -75.64% down over the past 12 months.