Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) Is Up 31.94% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) is 31.94% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.81 and a high of $16.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HOOD stock was last observed hovering at around $11.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.4% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.04% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -34.25% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.74, the stock is 13.19% and 17.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.14 million and changing -3.59% at the moment leaves the stock 12.45% off its SMA200. HOOD registered -23.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.29%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 28.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.79%, and is 3.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.53% over the week and 4.94% over the month.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) has around 3800 employees, a market worth around $9.88B and $1.34B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -95.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 57.71% and -34.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-22.50%).

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) is a “Hold”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 85.00% this year.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 882.36M, and float is at 699.61M with Short Float at 5.98%.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) Insider Activity

A total of 64 insider transactions have happened at Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 37 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tenev Vladimir,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Tenev Vladimir sold 19,923 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $11.28 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.28 million shares.

Robinhood Markets Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 02 that Bhatt Baiju (Chief Creative Officer) sold a total of 19,918 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 02 and was made at $11.28 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 65981.0 shares of the HOOD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 09, Bhatt Baiju (Chief Creative Officer) disposed off 106,061 shares at an average price of $8.53 for $0.91 million. The insider now directly holds 1,185,047 shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD).