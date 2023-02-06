SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) is 59.32% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.93 and a high of $18.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SOUN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.86%.

Currently trading at $2.82, the stock is 96.58% and 114.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 45.05 million and changing 43.88% at the moment leaves the stock -16.08% off its SMA200. SOUN registered a loss of -23.78% in past 6-months.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 138.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.50%, and is 55.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 30.23% over the week and 20.59% over the month.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) has around 392 employees, a market worth around $387.89M and $27.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 203.23% and -84.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.30%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.50% this year.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 197.01M, and float is at 119.85M with Short Float at 4.17%.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY,the company’sChief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY sold 3,736 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 26 at a price of $1.50 per share for a total of $5599.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.07 million shares.

SoundHound AI Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 20 that SHARAN NITESH (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 3,334 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 20 and was made at $30.00 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3334.0 shares of the SOUN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 20, Ball Eric R. (Director) acquired 3,334 shares at an average price of $30.00 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 3,334 shares of SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN).