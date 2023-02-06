Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ: ERIC) is 1.20% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.16 and a high of $12.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ERIC stock was last observed hovering at around $6.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09%.

Currently trading at $5.91, the stock is -0.46% and -2.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 17.74 million and changing -1.50% at the moment leaves the stock -13.86% off its SMA200. ERIC registered -52.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.95%.

The stock witnessed a -1.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.44%, and is 1.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.98% over the week and 1.97% over the month.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) has around 104490 employees, a market worth around $20.35B and $26.21B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.88 and Fwd P/E is 8.32. Profit margin for the company is 8.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.65% and -53.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.00%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 29.60% this year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.33B, and float is at 2.98B with Short Float at 0.18%.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BlackBerry Limited (BB) that is trading -42.23% down over the past 12 months and Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) that is 57.90% higher over the same period. Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) is 7.90% up on the 1-year trading charts.