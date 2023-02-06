These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) is 670.37% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.58 and a high of $16.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BBAI stock was last observed hovering at around $3.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.59% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -3.8% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -3.8% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.19, the stock is 145.59% and 281.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 54.53 million and changing 44.17% at the moment leaves the stock 69.08% off its SMA200. BBAI registered 0.58% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 115.35%.

The stock witnessed a 579.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 343.59%, and is 114.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 42.96% over the week and 23.38% over the month.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) has around 665 employees, a market worth around $454.59M and $260.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -81.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 794.83% and -67.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-26.00%).

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 29.60% this year.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 126.27M, and float is at 4.27M with Short Float at 10.06%.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kinley Joshua Lane,the company’sChief Corp. Dev. Officer. SEC filings show that Kinley Joshua Lane sold 4,462 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $0.90 per share for a total of $4016.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2343.0 shares.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 30 that Kinley Joshua Lane (Chief Corp. Dev. Officer) sold a total of 20,538 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 30 and was made at $0.98 per share for $20177.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6805.0 shares of the BBAI stock.