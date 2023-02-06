These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for BuzzFeed Inc. (BZFD)

BuzzFeed Inc. (NASDAQ: BZFD) is 210.32% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.64 and a high of $5.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BZFD stock was last observed hovering at around $2.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05%.

Currently trading at $2.14, the stock is 48.20% and 83.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 18.28 million and changing 2.39% at the moment leaves the stock 4.63% off its SMA200. BZFD registered -48.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 14.44%.

The stock witnessed a 179.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.83%, and is -44.70% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 26.35% over the week and 23.43% over the month.

BuzzFeed Inc. (BZFD) has around 1522 employees, a market worth around $290.80M and $447.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.63. Profit margin for the company is -17.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 235.84% and -62.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.00%).

BuzzFeed Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by 0.00% this year.

BuzzFeed Inc. (BZFD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 138.94M, and float is at 68.98M with Short Float at 0.67%.

BuzzFeed Inc. (BZFD) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at BuzzFeed Inc. (BZFD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by COMCAST CORP,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that COMCAST CORP sold 1,610,496 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $2.38 per share for a total of $3.83 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25.15 million shares.

BuzzFeed Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 31 that COMCAST CORP (10% Owner) sold a total of 2,138,012 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 31 and was made at $2.52 per share for $5.39 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26.76 million shares of the BZFD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 30, COMCAST CORP (10% Owner) disposed off 1,977,877 shares at an average price of $3.27 for $6.46 million. The insider now directly holds 28,902,123 shares of BuzzFeed Inc. (BZFD).