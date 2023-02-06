These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Ford Motor Company (F)

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is 13.76% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.61 and a high of $20.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The F stock was last observed hovering at around $14.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.09%.

Currently trading at $13.23, the stock is 2.39% and 3.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 165.21 million and changing -7.61% at the moment leaves the stock -0.69% off its SMA200. F registered -35.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.92%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 10.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.30%, and is -0.30% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.86% over the week and 3.36% over the month.

Ford Motor Company (F) has around 183000 employees, a market worth around $57.57B and $151.74B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.98 and Fwd P/E is 7.67. Profit margin for the company is 7.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.69% and -35.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.60%).

Ford Motor Company (F) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ford Motor Company (F) is a “Hold”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ford Motor Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -11.20% this year.

Ford Motor Company (F) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 4.02B, and float is at 3.94B with Short Float at 2.75%.

Ford Motor Company (F) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Ford Motor Company (F) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rowley Stuart J.,the company’sChief Transform. & Quality Off. SEC filings show that Rowley Stuart J. sold 29,821 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 16 at a price of $13.97 per share for a total of $0.42 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.22 million shares.

Ford Motor Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 24 that Galhotra Ashwani Kumar (President, Ford Blue) sold a total of 25,892 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 24 and was made at $12.41 per share for $0.32 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.51 million shares of the F stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 13, FORD MOTOR CO (10% Owner) disposed off 7,000,000 shares at an average price of $26.88 for $188.17 million. The insider now directly holds 86,947,494 shares of Ford Motor Company (F).

Ford Motor Company (F): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tesla Inc. (TSLA) that is trading -37.07% down over the past 12 months.