These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is -10.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.26 and a high of $6.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SIRI stock was last observed hovering at around $5.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $5.90 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.4% off the consensus price target high of $7.50 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -16.0% lower than the price target low of $4.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.22, the stock is -11.03% and -13.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 25.79 million and changing -1.60% at the moment leaves the stock -15.32% off its SMA200. SIRI registered -18.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.28%.

The stock witnessed a -11.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.09%, and is -11.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.50% over the week and 2.10% over the month.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) has around 5869 employees, a market worth around $20.61B and $9.00B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.86 and Fwd P/E is 15.61. Profit margin for the company is 13.50%. Distance from 52-week low is -0.86% and -23.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.90%).

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) is a “Hold”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.40% this year.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.89B, and float is at 658.59M with Short Float at 25.84%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 39 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Salen Kristina,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Salen Kristina sold 44,670 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 23 at a price of $6.46 per share for a total of $0.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93969.0 shares.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 11 that BARRY THOMAS D (Senior VP & Controller) sold a total of 33,639 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 11 and was made at $6.38 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.35 million shares of the SIRI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 04, DONNELLY PATRICK L (EVP, General Counsel & Sec.) disposed off 408,274 shares at an average price of $6.75 for $2.76 million. The insider now directly holds 791,342 shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI).

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is trading -28.92% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is -29.20% lower over the same period. Meta Platforms Inc. (META) is -42.25% down on the 1-year trading charts.