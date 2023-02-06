Transocean Ltd. (RIG) – The -26.55% Downside Potential Remains

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) is 52.63% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.32 and a high of $7.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RIG stock was last observed hovering at around $6.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $5.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.4% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -74.0% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.96, the stock is 16.29% and 41.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 27.05 million and changing -0.14% at the moment leaves the stock 78.99% off its SMA200. RIG registered 98.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 107.76%.

The stock witnessed a 63.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 92.80%, and is 4.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.07% over the week and 6.98% over the month.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) has around 5530 employees, a market worth around $5.03B and $2.59B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -20.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 200.00% and -3.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.00%).

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Transocean Ltd. (RIG) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Transocean Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.80% this year.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 714.00M, and float is at 669.76M with Short Float at 18.73%.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Transocean Ltd. (RIG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tonnel David A,the company’sSVP – CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER. SEC filings show that Tonnel David A sold 43,668 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $6.94 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.23 million shares.

Transocean Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 18 that Tonnel David A (SVP – CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) sold a total of 14,541 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 18 and was made at $6.15 per share for $89427.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.28 million shares of the RIG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 10, Tonnel David A (SVP – CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) disposed off 34,267 shares at an average price of $5.45 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 291,608 shares of Transocean Ltd. (RIG).

Transocean Ltd. (RIG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) that is trading 50.30% up over the past 12 months and Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) that is 51.14% higher over the same period. Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) is 52.61% up on the 1-year trading charts.