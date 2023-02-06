Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) is 33.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.90 and a high of $42.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UBER stock was last observed hovering at around $33.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04%.

Currently trading at $33.09, the stock is 12.55% and 19.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 25.59 million and changing 0.12% at the moment leaves the stock 22.30% off its SMA200. UBER registered -10.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 3.89%.

The stock witnessed a 27.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.86%, and is 8.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.02% over the week and 4.53% over the month.

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) has around 29300 employees, a market worth around $65.92B and $29.05B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -30.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 66.32% and -22.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.90%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 93.20% this year.

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.98B, and float is at 1.98B with Short Float at 1.52%.

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) Insider Activity

A total of 258 insider transactions have happened at Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 145 and purchases happening 113 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hazelbaker Jill. SEC filings show that Hazelbaker Jill sold 63,100 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 15 at a price of $31.02 per share for a total of $1.96 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80750.0 shares.

Uber Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 11 that Hazelbaker Jillsold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 11 and was made at $30.01 per share for $1.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the UBER stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 14, West Tony () disposed off 4,167 shares at an average price of $32.00 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 142,593 shares of Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER).

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DoorDash Inc. (DASH) that is -43.32% lower over the past 12 months.