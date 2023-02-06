Velodyne Lidar Inc. (VLDR) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Velodyne Lidar Inc. (NASDAQ: VLDR) is 101.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.71 and a high of $4.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VLDR stock was last observed hovering at around $1.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $1.08 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.33% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -75.29% lower than the price target low of $0.85 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.49, the stock is 48.00% and 54.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.91 million and changing 4.93% at the moment leaves the stock 25.16% off its SMA200. VLDR registered -61.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 16.41%.

The stock witnessed a 81.95% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 63.02%, and is 31.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.28% over the week and 8.76% over the month.

Velodyne Lidar Inc. (VLDR) has around 407 employees, a market worth around $338.39M and $44.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 109.27% and -69.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-74.40%).

Velodyne Lidar Inc. (VLDR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Velodyne Lidar Inc. (VLDR) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Velodyne Lidar Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.10% this year.

Velodyne Lidar Inc. (VLDR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 213.52M, and float is at 188.95M with Short Float at 3.08%.

Velodyne Lidar Inc. (VLDR) Insider Activity

A total of 59 insider transactions have happened at Velodyne Lidar Inc. (VLDR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tewksbury Ted L III,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Tewksbury Ted L III sold 5,501 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 31 at a price of $1.11 per share for a total of $6106.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.68 million shares.

Velodyne Lidar Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 24 that McBeath Kathryn (Chief People Officer) sold a total of 1,039 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 24 and was made at $1.00 per share for $1039.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.57 million shares of the VLDR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 24, Gupta Anurag (EVP of Engineering) disposed off 12,877 shares at an average price of $1.00 for $12877.0. The insider now directly holds 1,358,149 shares of Velodyne Lidar Inc. (VLDR).