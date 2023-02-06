Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) on Track to Reach $14.28 in a Year

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) is 8.40% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.94 and a high of $19.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VOD stock was last observed hovering at around $11.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.65% off its average median price target of $14.28 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.35% off the consensus price target high of $24.03 offered by analysts, but current levels are -18.72% lower than the price target low of $9.24 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.97, the stock is -2.38% and 0.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.87 million and changing -5.59% at the moment leaves the stock -17.18% off its SMA200. VOD registered -38.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.71%.

The stock witnessed a 3.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.66%, and is -5.51% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.82% over the week and 1.62% over the month.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) has around 96941 employees, a market worth around $31.90B and $50.21B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.78. Distance from 52-week low is 10.36% and -42.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.50%).

.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.72B, and float is at 2.47B with Short Float at 0.13%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Millicom International Cellular S.A. (TIGO) that is -24.85% lower over the past 12 months. Orange S.A. (ORAN) is -11.19% down on the 1-year trading charts.