Wayfair Inc. (W) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) is 104.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.11 and a high of $156.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The W stock was last observed hovering at around $72.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -5.6%.

Currently trading at $67.13, the stock is 34.65% and 62.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.65 million and changing -7.70% at the moment leaves the stock 37.24% off its SMA200. W registered -54.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 6.71%.

The stock witnessed a 87.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 88.57%, and is 5.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.65% over the week and 9.32% over the month.

Wayfair Inc. (W) has around 16681 employees, a market worth around $7.79B and $12.37B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -9.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 138.81% and -56.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.60%).

Wayfair Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -167.60% this year.

Wayfair Inc. (W) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 106.00M, and float is at 72.78M with Short Float at 37.20%.

Wayfair Inc. (W) Insider Activity

A total of 66 insider transactions have happened at Wayfair Inc. (W) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 36 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Schaferkordt Anke,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Schaferkordt Anke sold 624 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $69.62 per share for a total of $43446.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10674.0 shares.

Wayfair Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 02 that Tan Fiona (Chief Technology Officer) sold a total of 3,038 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 02 and was made at $69.24 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 45263.0 shares of the W stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 02, Oblak Steve (Chief Commercial Officer) disposed off 1,835 shares at an average price of $69.23 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 188,609 shares of Wayfair Inc. (W).

Wayfair Inc. (W): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Conn’s Inc. (CONN) that is trading -53.38% down over the past 12 months and Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) that is -2.90% lower over the same period.