What should you know before buying stock in Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE)

Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE: CDE) is 8.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.54 and a high of $5.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CDE stock was last observed hovering at around $3.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.26% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.0% off the consensus price target high of $6.50 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -21.33% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.64, the stock is -6.23% and 1.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.57 million and changing -6.67% at the moment leaves the stock 5.62% off its SMA200. CDE registered -22.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.83%.

The stock witnessed a 2.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.11%, and is -8.08% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.86% over the week and 5.21% over the month.

Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) has around 2105 employees, a market worth around $1.10B and $783.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -17.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.31% and -32.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.30%).

Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Coeur Mining Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -218.60% this year.

Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 278.11M, and float is at 276.60M with Short Float at 4.63%.

Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MELLOR ROBERT E,the company’sChairman (non-executive). SEC filings show that MELLOR ROBERT E bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $4.51 per share for a total of $4507.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

Coeur Mining Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 25 that Whelan Thomas S (SVP & CFO) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 25 and was made at $4.25 per share for $42490.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.41 million shares of the CDE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 25, Routledge Michael (SVP & Chief Operating Officer) acquired 11,760 shares at an average price of $4.26 for $50086.0. The insider now directly holds 189,128 shares of Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE).

Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Kellogg Company (K) that is trading 6.66% up over the past 12 months and Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) that is -3.29% lower over the same period. Hecla Mining Company (HL) is 20.29% up on the 1-year trading charts.