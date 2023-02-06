Why should you keep an eye on Novavax Inc. (NVAX)?

Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) is 9.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.75 and a high of $101.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NVAX stock was last observed hovering at around $12.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.78%.

Currently trading at $11.23, the stock is -3.64% and -14.23% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.45 million and changing -6.49% at the moment leaves the stock -66.30% off its SMA200. NVAX registered -88.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -81.87%.

The stock witnessed a -0.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -45.22%, and is -0.53% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.57% over the week and 8.61% over the month.

Novavax Inc. (NVAX) has around 1541 employees, a market worth around $1.02B and $1.85B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -71.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.34% and -88.92% from its 52-week high.

Novavax Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -222.50% this year.

Novavax Inc. (NVAX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 84.98M, and float is at 84.59M with Short Float at 36.53%.

Novavax Inc. (NVAX) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Novavax Inc. (NVAX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by YOUNG JAMES F,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that YOUNG JAMES F sold 12,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 31 at a price of $73.58 per share for a total of $0.92 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62590.0 shares.

Novavax Inc. (NVAX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -4.72% down over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -18.20% lower over the same period. Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) is 25.52% up on the 1-year trading charts.