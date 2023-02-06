Why United States Steel Corporation (X) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) is 19.96% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.41 and a high of $39.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The X stock was last observed hovering at around $29.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.82% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.78% off the consensus price target high of $37.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -66.94% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.05, the stock is 7.05% and 12.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.14 million and changing 2.81% at the moment leaves the stock 27.19% off its SMA200. X registered 36.47% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.48%.

The stock witnessed a 19.10% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 54.98%, and is 4.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.40% over the week and 3.65% over the month.

United States Steel Corporation (X) has around 24540 employees, a market worth around $6.85B and $21.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.37 and Fwd P/E is 16.15. Profit margin for the company is 23.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 83.12% and -23.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (34.80%).

United States Steel Corporation (X) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for United States Steel Corporation (X) is a “Hold”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

United States Steel Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 351.30% this year.

United States Steel Corporation (X) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 237.09M, and float is at 231.61M with Short Float at 8.25%.

United States Steel Corporation (X) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at United States Steel Corporation (X) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Buckiso Scott D,the company’sSVP & Chief Mfg Officer – NAFR. SEC filings show that Buckiso Scott D sold 55,119 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 22 at a price of $25.00 per share for a total of $1.38 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85801.0 shares.

United States Steel Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 29 that Grewal Manpreet (VP, Controller & CAO) sold a total of 3,505 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 29 and was made at $33.00 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23913.0 shares of the X stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 14, Breves Christine S (SVP & CFO) disposed off 2,217 shares at an average price of $38.00 for $84246.0. The insider now directly holds 215,875 shares of United States Steel Corporation (X).

United States Steel Corporation (X): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nucor Corporation (NUE) that is trading 57.73% up over the past 12 months.