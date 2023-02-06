Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) – The 4.67% Upside Potential Remains

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY) is 3.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.88 and a high of $6.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AUY stock was last observed hovering at around $6.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.29% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.68% off the consensus price target high of $8.02 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -8.75% lower than the price target low of $5.26 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.72, the stock is -5.21% and -0.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 21.23 million and changing -4.83% at the moment leaves the stock 12.33% off its SMA200. AUY registered 40.54% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.86%.

The stock witnessed a -3.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.16%, and is -6.08% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.22% over the week and 2.57% over the month.

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) has around 5858 employees, a market worth around $5.78B and $1.85B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.19 and Fwd P/E is 22.17. Profit margin for the company is 14.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.42% and -10.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.70%).

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -28.40% this year.

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 961.06M, and float is at 957.57M with Short Float at 0.97%.

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Kellogg Company (K) that is trading 6.66% up over the past 12 months and Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) that is -3.29% lower over the same period. Rio Tinto Group (RIO) is 1.37% up on the 1-year trading charts.