Analysts suggest TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) could spike 87.0% in a year

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF) is -2.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.55 and a high of $13.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WULF stock was last observed hovering at around $0.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 87.0% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 87.0% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.65, the stock is -26.73% and -19.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.57 million and changing -5.22% at the moment leaves the stock -59.43% off its SMA200. WULF registered -94.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -55.13%.

The stock witnessed a -10.90% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -40.18%, and is -37.87% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.12% over the week and 12.00% over the month.

TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) has around 6 employees, a market worth around $92.28M and $5.47M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 17.47% and -95.28% from its 52-week high.

TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TeraWulf Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -141.50% this year.

TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 108.84M, and float is at 48.50M with Short Float at 4.19%.

TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Revolve Capital LLC,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Revolve Capital LLC bought 158,629 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 11 at a price of $7.88 per share for a total of $1.25 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10.98 million shares.

TeraWulf Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 11 that Pascual Bryan J. (10% Owner) bought a total of 158,629 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 11 and was made at $7.88 per share for $1.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14.34 million shares of the WULF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 11, Prager Paul B. (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 317,259 shares at an average price of $7.88 for $2.5 million. The insider now directly holds 654,706 shares of TeraWulf Inc. (WULF).

TeraWulf Inc. (WULF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) that is 0.30% higher over the past 12 months. Photronics Inc. (PLAB) is 6.56% up on the 1-year trading charts.