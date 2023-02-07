Are we looking at the next big move in SpringBig Holdings Inc. (SBIG)?

SpringBig Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SBIG) is 56.63% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.41 and a high of $5.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SBIG stock was last observed hovering at around $1.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.31% off its average median price target of $2.03 for the next 12 months. It is also 72.14% off the consensus price target high of $2.80 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 37.6% higher than the price target low of $1.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.78, the stock is -4.03% and 9.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.84 million and changing -28.44% at the moment leaves the stock -60.24% off its SMA200. SBIG registered -84.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -54.65%.

The stock witnessed a 50.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -32.17%, and is -29.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 44.33% over the week and 29.27% over the month.

SpringBig Holdings Inc. (SBIG) has around 158 employees, a market worth around $13.88M and $20.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -47.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 92.09% and -85.66% from its 52-week high.

SpringBig Holdings Inc. (SBIG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SpringBig Holdings Inc. (SBIG) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SpringBig Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/31/2023.

SpringBig Holdings Inc. (SBIG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 25.63M, and float is at 13.93M with Short Float at 1.48%.

SpringBig Holdings Inc. (SBIG) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at SpringBig Holdings Inc. (SBIG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Harris Jeffrey Todd,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Harris Jeffrey Todd bought 39,775 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 07 at a price of $1.67 per share for a total of $66396.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 69959.0 shares.

SpringBig Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 06 that Harris Jeffrey Todd (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 20,184 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 06 and was made at $1.57 per share for $31743.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30184.0 shares of the SBIG stock.