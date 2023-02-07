Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -15.51% Change This Year

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ) is -15.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.99 and a high of $17.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ARQQ stock was last observed hovering at around $2.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.55% off its average median price target of $8.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 78.21% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 12.86% higher than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.05, the stock is 27.54% and -29.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 29.47 million and changing 22.00% at the moment leaves the stock -47.66% off its SMA200. ARQQ registered -78.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.85%.

The stock witnessed a 11.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -37.24%, and is 50.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 21.29% over the week and 15.31% over the month.

Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) has around 140 employees, a market worth around $368.20M and $7.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.71 and Fwd P/E is 20.33. Distance from 52-week low is 53.26% and -82.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-60.20%).

Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 121.60% this year.

Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 121.93M, and float is at 25.65M with Short Float at 3.64%.