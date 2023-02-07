Check out this: TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) could be on the verge of a big rally

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) is 15.94% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $104.76 and a high of $151.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TEL stock was last observed hovering at around $133.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.79%.

Currently trading at $133.10, the stock is 6.40% and 8.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.51 million and changing -0.59% at the moment leaves the stock 8.77% off its SMA200. TEL registered -8.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.03%.

The stock witnessed a 14.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.84%, and is 6.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.97% over the week and 1.99% over the month.

TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) has around 92000 employees, a market worth around $42.45B and $16.30B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.01 and Fwd P/E is 17.42. Profit margin for the company is 14.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.05% and -12.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.30%).

TE Connectivity Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.30% this year.

TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 317.00M, and float is at 316.38M with Short Float at 1.39%.

TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) Insider Activity

A total of 63 insider transactions have happened at TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 34 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CURTIN TERRENCE R,the company’sChief Exec. Officer & Director. SEC filings show that CURTIN TERRENCE R sold 31,396 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 12 at a price of $121.92 per share for a total of $3.83 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54969.0 shares.

TE Connectivity Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 18 that Jenkins John S (EVP & General Counsel) sold a total of 2,674 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 18 and was made at $125.85 per share for $0.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16782.0 shares of the TEL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 16, Kroeger Shadrak W (Pres., Industrial Solutions) disposed off 42,150 shares at an average price of $126.25 for $5.32 million. The insider now directly holds 15,595 shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL).

TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) that is trading -25.78% down over the past 12 months and Intuit Inc. (INTU) that is -22.52% lower over the same period. Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) is 3.08% up on the 1-year trading charts.