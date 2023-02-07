Check out this: VEON Ltd. (VEON) could be on the verge of a big rally

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) is 30.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.24 and a high of $1.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VEON stock was last observed hovering at around $0.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $2.55 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.9% off the consensus price target high of $2.55 offered by analysts, but current levels are 74.9% higher than the price target low of $2.55 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.64, the stock is 16.54% and 19.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.15 million and changing 4.83% at the moment leaves the stock 37.14% off its SMA200. VEON registered -53.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 31.07%.

The stock witnessed a 33.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 64.10%, and is 28.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.50% over the week and 8.35% over the month.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) has around 44585 employees, a market worth around $1.15B and $7.89B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.10. Profit margin for the company is 5.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 166.67% and -59.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.40%).

VEON Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 221.90% this year.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.75B, and float is at 762.55M with Short Float at 0.12%.

VEON Ltd. (VEON): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) that is trading -39.71% down over the past 12 months and Orange S.A. (ORAN) that is -13.64% lower over the same period. TELUS Corporation (TU) is -12.23% down on the 1-year trading charts.