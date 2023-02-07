CME Group Inc. (CME) on Track to Reach $196.00 in a Year

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME) is 3.92% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $162.26 and a high of $250.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CME stock was last observed hovering at around $176.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.79% off its average median price target of $196.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.1% off the consensus price target high of $250.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -12.75% lower than the price target low of $155.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $174.76, the stock is -0.46% and 1.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.68 million and changing -1.01% at the moment leaves the stock -5.61% off its SMA200. CME registered -25.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.25%.

The stock witnessed a 2.95% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.97%, and is -0.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.83% over the week and 1.74% over the month.

CME Group Inc. (CME) has around 3480 employees, a market worth around $62.67B and $4.96B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.84 and Fwd P/E is 21.10. Profit margin for the company is 53.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.71% and -30.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.50%).

CME Group Inc. (CME) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CME Group Inc. (CME) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CME Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 24.20% this year.

CME Group Inc. (CME) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 358.71M, and float is at 358.10M with Short Float at 1.25%.

CME Group Inc. (CME) Insider Activity

A total of 65 insider transactions have happened at CME Group Inc. (CME) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 46 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SHEPARD WILLIAM R,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that SHEPARD WILLIAM R bought 1,244 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 18 at a price of $175.98 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.25 million shares.

CME Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 18 that SHEPARD WILLIAM R (Director) bought a total of 55 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 18 and was made at $175.98 per share for $9651.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2212.0 shares of the CME stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 28, SHEPARD WILLIAM R (Director) acquired 289 shares at an average price of $168.11 for $48645.0. The insider now directly holds 248,132 shares of CME Group Inc. (CME).

CME Group Inc. (CME): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) that is trading -15.30% down over the past 12 months. Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) is -0.07% down on the 1-year trading charts.