CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM) is 11.97% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.56 and a high of $13.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The COMM stock was last observed hovering at around $8.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.2% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.59% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -17.57% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.23, the stock is -1.03% and 2.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.85 million and changing -2.37% at the moment leaves the stock -6.51% off its SMA200. COMM registered -8.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.15%.

The stock witnessed a 11.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.64%, and is 1.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.03% over the week and 5.07% over the month.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) has around 30000 employees, a market worth around $1.79B and $9.13B in sales. Fwd P/E is 3.78. Profit margin for the company is -3.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.02% and -40.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.30%).

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.20% this year.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 208.20M, and float is at 203.16M with Short Float at 5.35%.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Carlson John R.,the company’sSVP & Chief Commercial Officer. SEC filings show that Carlson John R. bought 11,868 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 02 at a price of $12.62 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 31 that Lorentzen Kyle David (EVP & CFO) bought a total of 17,700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 31 and was made at $10.69 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.24 million shares of the COMM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 26, Treadway Charles L. (President and CEO) acquired 48,076 shares at an average price of $10.41 for $0.5 million. The insider now directly holds 1,260,378 shares of CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM).

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) that is trading -13.82% down over the past 12 months.