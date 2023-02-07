Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 15.48% Upside

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) is 12.94% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $406.51 and a high of $612.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The COST stock was last observed hovering at around $514.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.79% off its average median price target of $557.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.48% off the consensus price target high of $610.00 offered by 34 analysts, but current levels are -9.24% lower than the price target low of $472.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $515.59, the stock is 4.60% and 5.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.74 million and changing 0.15% at the moment leaves the stock 3.43% off its SMA200. COST registered -1.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.64%.

The stock witnessed a 14.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.03%, and is 2.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.91% over the week and 1.92% over the month.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) has around 304000 employees, a market worth around $232.62B and $231.03B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 38.97 and Fwd P/E is 32.34. Profit margin for the company is 2.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.83% and -15.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.40%).

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) is a “Overweight”. 34 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 5 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Costco Wholesale Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.60% this year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 443.84M, and float is at 441.63M with Short Float at 0.82%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Insider Activity

A total of 76 insider transactions have happened at Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 55 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Klauer James C,the company’sExecutive Vice President. SEC filings show that Klauer James C sold 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 27 at a price of $503.69 per share for a total of $1.26 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40884.0 shares.

Costco Wholesale Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 12 that DECKER SUSAN L (Director) sold a total of 952 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 12 and was made at $483.00 per share for $0.46 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18920.0 shares of the COST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 04, Miller Russell D (Executive Vice President) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $483.58 for $0.48 million. The insider now directly holds 11,593 shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST).

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -26.41% down over the past 12 months and Walmart Inc. (WMT) that is -0.22% lower over the same period.