DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DHT) is -2.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.82 and a high of $10.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DHT stock was last observed hovering at around $8.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17%.

Currently trading at $8.64, the stock is 1.55% and -4.16% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.5 million and changing 2.01% at the moment leaves the stock 12.38% off its SMA200. DHT registered 77.05% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.00%.

The stock witnessed a 4.10% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.29%, and is 2.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.17% over the week and 3.82% over the month.

DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) has around 18 employees, a market worth around $1.43B and $370.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.54. Profit margin for the company is -0.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 79.25% and -18.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.00%).

DHT Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -104.40% this year.

DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 162.65M, and float is at 134.28M with Short Float at 7.02%.

DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) that is trading 341.83% up over the past 12 months and Frontline Ltd. (FRO) that is 130.82% higher over the same period. Teekay Corporation (TK) is 62.38% up on the 1-year trading charts.