Dropbox Inc. (DBX) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 4.74% Change This Year

Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) is 4.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.07 and a high of $25.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DBX stock was last observed hovering at around $24.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.62%.

Currently trading at $23.44, the stock is 1.61% and 2.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.03 million and changing -2.58% at the moment leaves the stock 6.23% off its SMA200. DBX registered -2.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.47%.

The stock witnessed a 6.02% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.73%, and is 2.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.56% over the week and 2.26% over the month.

Dropbox Inc. (DBX) has around 2667 employees, a market worth around $8.60B and $2.29B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.17 and Fwd P/E is 13.56. Profit margin for the company is 15.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.92% and -9.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.80%).

Dropbox Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 266.00% this year.

Dropbox Inc. (DBX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 275.50M, and float is at 266.79M with Short Float at 5.28%.

Dropbox Inc. (DBX) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Dropbox Inc. (DBX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Regan Timothy,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Regan Timothy sold 2,369 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 25 at a price of $22.82 per share for a total of $54064.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.47 million shares.

Dropbox Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 24 that Young Timothy H. (President) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 24 and was made at $23.07 per share for $0.35 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.11 million shares of the DBX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 11, Volkmer Bart (Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $22.79 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 265,802 shares of Dropbox Inc. (DBX).