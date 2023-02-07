GoPro Inc. (GPRO) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) is 10.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.50 and a high of $9.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GPRO stock was last observed hovering at around $5.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18% off its average median price target of $6.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.9% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -37.75% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.51, the stock is -4.37% and 1.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.77 million and changing -3.16% at the moment leaves the stock -7.54% off its SMA200. GPRO registered -34.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.01%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 8.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.20%, and is -9.37% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.84% over the week and 3.66% over the month.

GoPro Inc. (GPRO) has around 766 employees, a market worth around $975.44M and $1.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.82 and Fwd P/E is 10.15. Profit margin for the company is 32.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.44% and -41.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (46.40%).

GoPro Inc. (GPRO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GoPro Inc. (GPRO) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GoPro Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 607.60% this year.

GoPro Inc. (GPRO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 155.82M, and float is at 127.89M with Short Float at 5.02%.

GoPro Inc. (GPRO) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at GoPro Inc. (GPRO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hinge Kevin,the company’sSVP, Chief Supply Chain Off. SEC filings show that Hinge Kevin sold 85,694 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 27 at a price of $6.00 per share for a total of $0.51 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

GoPro Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 26 that Hinge Kevin (SVP, Chief Supply Chain Off.) sold a total of 186 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 26 and was made at $6.00 per share for $1116.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.22 million shares of the GPRO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 29, MCGEE BRIAN (EVP, CFO and COO) disposed off 16,225 shares at an average price of $5.31 for $86197.0. The insider now directly holds 280,878 shares of GoPro Inc. (GPRO).

GoPro Inc. (GPRO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Avid Technology Inc. (AVID) that is trading 3.29% up over the past 12 months. Canon Inc. (CAJ) is -8.79% down on the 1-year trading charts.