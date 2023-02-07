Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (GRCL) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GRCL) is 2.17% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.68 and a high of $5.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GRCL stock was last observed hovering at around $2.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24%.

Currently trading at $2.35, the stock is 8.97% and -3.84% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.03 million and changing 11.37% at the moment leaves the stock -23.85% off its SMA200. GRCL registered -18.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.99%.

The stock witnessed a 4.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -35.44%, and is 12.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.13% over the week and 9.26% over the month.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (GRCL) has around 348 employees, a market worth around $160.60M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 39.88% and -58.70% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -64.70% this year.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (GRCL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 67.68M, and float is at 8.20M with Short Float at 1.56%.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (GRCL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Novan Inc. (NOVN) that is trading -56.27% down over the past 12 months and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) that is 16.33% higher over the same period. Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) is 32.07% up on the 1-year trading charts.