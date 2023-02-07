Is Discover Financial Services (DFS) a good stock to buy now?

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is 19.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $87.64 and a high of $129.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DFS stock was last observed hovering at around $119.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.85% off its average median price target of $119.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.76% off the consensus price target high of $127.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -20.77% lower than the price target low of $97.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $117.15, the stock is 6.43% and 11.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.28 million and changing -1.55% at the moment leaves the stock 13.72% off its SMA200. DFS registered 1.04% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 14.46%.

The stock witnessed a 17.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.57%, and is 2.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.79% over the week and 3.15% over the month.

Discover Financial Services (DFS) has around 16700 employees, a market worth around $31.00B and $12.86B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.57 and Fwd P/E is 8.21. Profit margin for the company is 34.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.67% and -9.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.60%).

Discover Financial Services (DFS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Discover Financial Services (DFS) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Discover Financial Services is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 396.00% this year.

Discover Financial Services (DFS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 273.00M, and float is at 265.25M with Short Float at 1.92%.

Discover Financial Services (DFS) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Discover Financial Services (DFS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Minetti Carlos,the company’sEVP, Pres. – Consumer Banking. SEC filings show that Minetti Carlos sold 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $118.00 per share for a total of $0.83 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Discover Financial Services disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that Minetti Carlos (EVP, Pres. – Consumer Banking) sold a total of 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $115.65 per share for $0.81 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the DFS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 07, Moskow Michael H (Director) disposed off 1,291 shares at an average price of $105.10 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 51,596 shares of Discover Financial Services (DFS).

Discover Financial Services (DFS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading -12.24% down over the past 12 months and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is -4.56% lower over the same period. Visa Inc. (V) is -0.91% down on the 1-year trading charts.