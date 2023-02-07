Is Personalis Inc. (PSNL) a good stock to buy now?

Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ: PSNL) is 95.96% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.73 and a high of $12.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PSNL stock was last observed hovering at around $3.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02%.

Currently trading at $3.88, the stock is 53.57% and 63.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.59 million and changing -0.51% at the moment leaves the stock 13.55% off its SMA200. PSNL registered -65.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.77%.

The stock witnessed a 77.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 43.70%, and is 76.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.60% over the week and 12.38% over the month.

Personalis Inc. (PSNL) has around 325 employees, a market worth around $139.10M and $69.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 124.28% and -70.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-20.80%).

Personalis Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -23.80% this year.

Personalis Inc. (PSNL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 45.92M, and float is at 44.99M with Short Float at 3.77%.

Personalis Inc. (PSNL) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Personalis Inc. (PSNL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tachibana Aaron,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Tachibana Aaron sold 767 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 31 at a price of $2.20 per share for a total of $1687.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

Personalis Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 31 that Chen Richard (Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 562 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 31 and was made at $2.20 per share for $1236.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the PSNL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 20, Tachibana Aaron (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 3,843 shares at an average price of $1.92 for $7379.0. The insider now directly holds 206,995 shares of Personalis Inc. (PSNL).

Personalis Inc. (PSNL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rogers Corporation (ROG) that is -45.25% lower over the past 12 months. Illumina Inc. (ILMN) is -41.48% down on the 1-year trading charts.