Lennar Corporation (LEN) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) is 13.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $62.54 and a high of $109.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LEN stock was last observed hovering at around $104.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.08%.

Currently trading at $102.73, the stock is 3.34% and 9.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.75 million and changing -1.98% at the moment leaves the stock 25.02% off its SMA200. LEN registered 8.33% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.24%.

The stock witnessed a 9.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.04%, and is 3.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.77% over the week and 2.47% over the month.

Lennar Corporation (LEN) has around 12012 employees, a market worth around $30.03B and $33.67B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.49 and Fwd P/E is 10.25. Profit margin for the company is 13.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 64.26% and -5.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.30%).

Lennar Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.30% this year.

Lennar Corporation (LEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 287.36M, and float is at 263.86M with Short Float at 3.70%.

Lennar Corporation (LEN) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Lennar Corporation (LEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Collins David M,the company’sVP & Controller. SEC filings show that Collins David M sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 21 at a price of $82.00 per share for a total of $1.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41382.0 shares.

Lennar Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 11 that SUSTANA MARK (VP/General Counsel/Secretary) sold a total of 22,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 11 and was made at $71.69 per share for $1.58 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 46279.0 shares of the LEN stock.

Lennar Corporation (LEN): Who are the competitors?

