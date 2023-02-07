LogicMark Inc. (LGMK) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

LogicMark Inc. (NASDAQ: LGMK) is -36.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.21 and a high of $3.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LGMK stock was last observed hovering at around $0.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03%.

Currently trading at $0.28, the stock is -11.90% and -37.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.15 million and changing 11.56% at the moment leaves the stock -70.61% off its SMA200. LGMK registered -89.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -78.74%.

The stock witnessed a -31.89% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -62.94%, and is 19.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.29% over the week and 12.84% over the month.

LogicMark Inc. (LGMK) has around 19 employees, a market worth around $5.48M and $12.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -91.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.31% and -91.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-28.40%).

LogicMark Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -94.90% this year.

LogicMark Inc. (LGMK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 9.61M, and float is at 8.79M with Short Float at 8.49%.

LogicMark Inc. (LGMK) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at LogicMark Inc. (LGMK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Curtis Robert Arthur,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Curtis Robert Arthur bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 22 at a price of $1.15 per share for a total of $11460.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 27645.0 shares.

LogicMark Inc. (LGMK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) that is trading -7.69% down over the past 12 months and Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK) that is -32.46% lower over the same period. Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) is 10.77% up on the 1-year trading charts.