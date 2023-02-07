Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) is 14.43% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.06 and a high of $14.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MLCO stock was last observed hovering at around $13.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21%.

Currently trading at $13.16, the stock is -1.31% and 13.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.75 million and changing -1.57% at the moment leaves the stock 81.85% off its SMA200. MLCO registered 30.69% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 146.90%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -1.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 123.05%, and is -0.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.62% over the week and 4.64% over the month.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) has around 17878 employees, a market worth around $5.85B and $1.49B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -56.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 224.14% and -7.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.50%).

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 35.80% this year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 462.24M, and float is at 440.64M with Short Float at 2.22%.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) that is 31.75% higher over the past 12 months. Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) is 22.21% up on the 1-year trading charts.