Motive Capital Corp II (MTVC) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Motive Capital Corp II (NYSE: MTVC) is 0.88% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.75 and a high of $10.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MTVC stock was last observed hovering at around $10.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $10.32, the stock is 0.46% and 1.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.78 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 3.07% off its SMA200. MTVC registered a gain of 4.35% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a 0.88% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.58%, and is 0.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.19% over the week and 0.25% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 1032.00. Distance from 52-week low is 5.85% and -0.10% from its 52-week high.

.

Motive Capital Corp II (MTVC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 42.67M, and float is at 34.14M with Short Float at 0.00%.

Motive Capital Corp II (MTVC) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Citadel GP LLC,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Citadel GP LLC bought 1,700 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 09 at a price of $10.02 per share for a total of $17034.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.97 million shares.

Motive Capital Corp II disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 09 that Citadel GP LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 1,700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 09 and was made at $10.02 per share for $17035.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.97 million shares of the MTVC stock.