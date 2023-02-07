Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 20.69% Change This Year

Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE: OSH) is 20.69% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.29 and a high of $30.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OSH stock was last observed hovering at around $26.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.66%.

Currently trading at $25.96, the stock is -6.99% and 9.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.92 million and changing -2.48% at the moment leaves the stock 14.75% off its SMA200. OSH registered 50.75% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.30%.

The stock witnessed a 22.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.00%, and is -8.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.73% over the week and 5.75% over the month.

Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) has around 3800 employees, a market worth around $6.49B and $1.98B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -26.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 95.33% and -15.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-43.30%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -87.00% this year.

Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 231.92M, and float is at 220.32M with Short Float at 8.96%.

Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 39 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by COOK TIMOTHY M,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that COOK TIMOTHY M sold 1,480 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $28.49 per share for a total of $42161.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.36 million shares.

Oak Street Health Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 02 that GUENTHNER ROBERT (Chief Legal Officer) sold a total of 592 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 02 and was made at $28.85 per share for $17077.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.46 million shares of the OSH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 26, GUENTHNER ROBERT (Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 8,250 shares at an average price of $28.36 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 460,619 shares of Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH).