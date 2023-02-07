Okta Inc. (OKTA) – The 7.47% Upside Potential Remains

Okta Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) is 11.72% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $44.12 and a high of $203.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OKTA stock was last observed hovering at around $77.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.13% off its average median price target of $82.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.6% off the consensus price target high of $110.00 offered by 39 analysts, but current levels are -69.64% lower than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $76.34, the stock is 8.50% and 15.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.62 million and changing -1.46% at the moment leaves the stock -2.35% off its SMA200. OKTA registered -58.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.93%.

The stock witnessed a 14.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 52.22%, and is 10.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.22% over the week and 5.38% over the month.

Okta Inc. (OKTA) has around 6037 employees, a market worth around $12.83B and $1.73B in sales. Fwd P/E is 248.66. Profit margin for the company is -52.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 73.03% and -62.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.90%).

Okta Inc. (OKTA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Okta Inc. (OKTA) is a “Overweight”. 39 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 23 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Okta Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -173.70% this year.

Okta Inc. (OKTA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 158.71M, and float is at 151.76M with Short Float at 3.40%.

Okta Inc. (OKTA) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Okta Inc. (OKTA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Runyan Jonathan T,the company’sGeneral Counsel and Secretary. SEC filings show that Runyan Jonathan T sold 10 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 17 at a price of $69.77 per share for a total of $698.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72210.0 shares.

Okta Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 16 that St. Ledger Susansold a total of 2,504 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 16 and was made at $67.41 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 67298.0 shares of the OKTA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 16, Tighe Brett (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 2,643 shares at an average price of $67.41 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 39,472 shares of Okta Inc. (OKTA).

Okta Inc. (OKTA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) that is trading 25.80% up over the past 12 months and Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW) that is -32.61% lower over the same period.