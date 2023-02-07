PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Is Up 11.59% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) is 11.59% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $74.90 and a high of $112.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PCAR stock was last observed hovering at around $110.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.26% off its average median price target of $109.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.36% off the consensus price target high of $146.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -21.36% lower than the price target low of $91.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $110.44, the stock is 5.06% and 8.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.27 million and changing 0.24% at the moment leaves the stock 22.86% off its SMA200. PCAR registered 19.71% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.58%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 12.95% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.07%, and is 1.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.94% over the week and 2.45% over the month.

PACCAR Inc (PCAR) has around 28500 employees, a market worth around $38.93B and $28.82B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.80 and Fwd P/E is 13.32. Distance from 52-week low is 47.45% and -2.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.20%).

PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PACCAR Inc (PCAR) is a “Hold”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PACCAR Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 43.30% this year.

PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 348.40M, and float is at 341.73M with Short Float at 1.71%.

PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Insider Activity

A total of 49 insider transactions have happened at PACCAR Inc (PCAR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 38 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PIGOTT MARK C,the company’sExecutive Chairman. SEC filings show that PIGOTT MARK C sold 70,937 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 30 at a price of $108.96 per share for a total of $7.73 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.19 million shares.

PACCAR Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 30 that DOZIER C MICHAEL (EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT) sold a total of 31,538 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 30 and was made at $110.52 per share for $3.49 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12062.0 shares of the PCAR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 27, HUBBARD TODD R (VICE PRESIDENT) disposed off 2,200 shares at an average price of $112.00 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 3,182 shares of PACCAR Inc (PCAR).

PACCAR Inc (PCAR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ford Motor Company (F) that is -33.94% lower over the past 12 months.