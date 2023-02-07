Positives for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) as stock gains in recent trading

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) is 0.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.57 and a high of $34.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PGY stock was last observed hovering at around $1.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07%.

Currently trading at $1.24, the stock is 16.54% and 28.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.46 million and changing 5.98% at the moment leaves the stock -80.72% off its SMA200. PGY registered -87.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -94.55%.

The stock witnessed a 29.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.77%, and is 13.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.43% over the week and 10.91% over the month.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) has around 618 employees, a market worth around $830.06M and $710.77M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 117.51% and -96.41% from its 52-week high.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 681.07M, and float is at 451.76M with Short Float at 0.64%.