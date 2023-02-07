Prologis Inc. (PLD) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Prologis Inc. (NYSE: PLD) is 16.60% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $98.03 and a high of $174.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PLD stock was last observed hovering at around $131.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18%.

Currently trading at $131.44, the stock is 5.49% and 10.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.54 million and changing -0.14% at the moment leaves the stock 8.06% off its SMA200. PLD registered -15.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.04%.

The stock witnessed a 16.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.69%, and is 2.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.69% over the week and 2.87% over the month.

Prologis Inc. (PLD) has around 2053 employees, a market worth around $123.98B and $5.97B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.17 and Fwd P/E is 45.81. Profit margin for the company is 62.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.08% and -24.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.50%).

Prologis Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/18/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 96.40% this year.

Prologis Inc. (PLD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 923.08M, and float is at 920.27M with Short Float at 1.13%.

Prologis Inc. (PLD) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Prologis Inc. (PLD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by OCONNOR DAVID P,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that OCONNOR DAVID P bought 9,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 28 at a price of $114.13 per share for a total of $1.03 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9000.0 shares.

Prologis Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 20 that Modjtabai Avid (Director) bought a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 20 and was made at $118.65 per share for $1.78 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15000.0 shares of the PLD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 25, LYONS IRVING F III (Director) disposed off 44,385 shares at an average price of $164.60 for $7.31 million. The insider now directly holds 22,431 shares of Prologis Inc. (PLD).

Prologis Inc. (PLD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) that is trading 8.94% up over the past 12 months and Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) that is -11.78% lower over the same period. EastGroup Properties Inc. (EGP) is -13.94% down on the 1-year trading charts.