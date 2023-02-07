ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) – The 82.06% Upside Potential Remains

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RSLS) is 3.12% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.40 and a high of $77.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RSLS stock was last observed hovering at around $17.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -10.09% off its average median price target of $38.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 86.1% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 74.73% higher than the price target low of $27.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.95, the stock is -13.84% and -10.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.4 million and changing -59.21% at the moment leaves the stock -67.63% off its SMA200. RSLS registered -88.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -72.33%.

The stock witnessed a -7.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -51.80%, and is -10.90% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 28.81% over the week and 13.92% over the month.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) has around 47 employees, a market worth around $1.25M and $11.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 28.70% and -90.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-126.80%).

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/22/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.60% this year.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 0.48M, and float is at 0.45M with Short Float at 4.31%.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by STANKOVICH THOMAS,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that STANKOVICH THOMAS sold 7,357 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $0.15 per share for a total of $1112.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.33 million shares.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 28 that STANKOVICH THOMAS (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 364,756 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 28 and was made at $0.17 per share for $61826.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.33 million shares of the RSLS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 04, STANKOVICH THOMAS (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 8,393 shares at an average price of $0.27 for $2287.0. The insider now directly holds 332,761 shares of ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS).