The Allstate Corporation (ALL) on Track to Reach $144.50 in a Year

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) is -0.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $111.85 and a high of $144.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ALL stock was last observed hovering at around $131.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.65% off its average median price target of $144.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.31% off the consensus price target high of $176.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -29.79% lower than the price target low of $104.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $134.98, the stock is 2.24% and 1.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.23 million and changing 2.78% at the moment leaves the stock 5.11% off its SMA200. ALL registered 10.94% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.37%.

The stock witnessed a -3.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.89%, and is 5.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.45% over the week and 2.47% over the month.

The Allstate Corporation (ALL) has around 54300 employees, a market worth around $35.95B and $51.41B in sales. Fwd P/E is 9.96. Profit margin for the company is 1.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.68% and -6.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.50%).

The Allstate Corporation (ALL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Allstate Corporation (ALL) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Allstate Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.80% this year.

The Allstate Corporation (ALL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 268.70M, and float is at 263.52M with Short Float at 1.17%.

The Allstate Corporation (ALL) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at The Allstate Corporation (ALL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gupta Suren,the company’sPresident, Enterprise Services. SEC filings show that Gupta Suren sold 20,241 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 03 at a price of $137.00 per share for a total of $2.77 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82270.0 shares.

The Allstate Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 21 that Gupta Suren (President, Enterprise Services) sold a total of 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 21 and was made at $135.25 per share for $5.41 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 82270.0 shares of the ALL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 08, Prindiville Mark Q (EVP & Chief Risk Officer – AIC) disposed off 5,511 shares at an average price of $125.93 for $0.69 million. The insider now directly holds 15,552 shares of The Allstate Corporation (ALL).

The Allstate Corporation (ALL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Progressive Corporation (PGR) that is trading 25.50% up over the past 12 months and The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) that is 8.09% higher over the same period. The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) is 4.22% up on the 1-year trading charts.